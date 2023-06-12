MHT-CET result declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2023 on Monday.

The MHT-CET was divided in two groups. The first group was Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while another group is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). The candidates of PCM appeared for the test online between May 9 and 15 while PCB students took the examinations from May 15. The candidates selected will get admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture in Government, Private aided and unaided colleges and university departments across the State for the academic year 2023-24.

More than 5.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of the registered 6.36 lakh for both PCM and PCB groups. Of them, over 2.62 lakh were girls. This examination was conducted at 197 examination centres out of which 181 examination centres were within the State while the remaining 16 centres were outside. The online result was declared today. With the declaration of the result, the admission process for the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture undergraduate courses will commence in the current week.

Box

4.2 K questions used in test

A total of 4200 questions were used for the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. The candidates raised 450 objections, in both PCM and PCB groups. The highest number of objections were raised for Physics (199) followed by 120 in Mathematics and 112 in Chemistry.

Chief moderators, moderators of the four subjects have gone through the objections raised by the candidates and submitted their report to the SCETC. In the report, only 34 objections were found valid and the changes will be incorporated into the database and the result will be processed.

Box

Group-wise number of registered and appeared candidates is as follows;

Group--------registered---appeared candidates

PCM ---------3,33,041----3,13,730

PCB----------3,03,048------2,77400

Total---------6,36,089------5,91,130 ( 92.93 pc)