MHT-CET result to be out on June 12; 450 objections raised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2023 on June 12.

More than 6.2 lakh candidates registered for the test which was held in 24 sessions in the two phases between May 9 to 20 for the admission to full-time first-year undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. The candidates of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) appeared in the first phase while the second phase was for Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group.

The question paper, candidate response and correct answer key of the examination were displayed on May 26. The candidates were asked to submit grievances and objections regarding questions up to May 28. A total of 4200 questions were used for the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The result will be declared on June 12. The candidates raised 450 objections, in both PCM and PCB groups. The highest number of objections were raised for Physics (199) followed by 120 in Mathematics and 112 in Chemistry.

Chief moderators, moderators of the four subjects have gone through the objections raised by the candidates and submitted their report to the SCETC. In the report, only 34 objections were found valid and the changes will be incorporated into the database and the result will be processed.

The scorecard containing percentile scores for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate’s login on or before June 12. Candidates are likely to get full marks for the 18 incorrect questions and options.