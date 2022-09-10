MHT-CET result to be out on Sept 15; Schedule of different entrance tests result announced

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Saturday announced the schedule for the declaration of common entrance tests (CETs) and conducted seven different undergraduate and postgraduate higher and technical courses admissions.

The SCETC conducted the tests from August 2 to 25 while re-examination was given between August 23 and 29 as students faced a technical problems or could not attend the examination on time because of heavy rains and flooding.

Most of the tests were held online and evaluation was also completed. Now, CET CELL has declared the final dates of the result. The students were appealed to take note of the schedule. The admissions process of the courses will only commence after the declaration of the results only.

MHT-CET result on Sept 15

The MHT-CET was conducted for the undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture in two groups- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). The result will be out on September 15.

The course-wise CET result schedule is as follows;

Name of CET------------------------date

MAH-B PEd-CET-------------------September 12

MAH-LLB-5-Yr-CET----------------September 11

MAH-LLB-3-Yr-CET---------------September 12

MAH-MCA-CET2022--------------September 11

MAH- MBA/MMS CET------------September 11

MAH-B Ed (General and Special)-September 12