MIDC issues notices to entrepreneurs for pending GST worth Rs 38 crore

Recovery starts from 60 paise to Rs 1.96 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has issued notices to 3,781 entrepreneurs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts for the recovery of Goods and Services Tax (GST) pending for six years, ranging from a minimum of 60 paise to a maximum of Rs 1.96 crore. The notices are worth Rs 38 crore, according to high-ranking officials of MIDC.

GST collection by MIDC

The Central Government implemented the GST in the state in 2017, and since then, MIDC has been collecting water bills from entrepreneurs along with GST. However, during an investigation by the Vigilance Team of the GST department, it was pointed out that MIDC was serving notices to industrialists without GST. MIDC was then instructed to collect GST from 2017 to September 2022. As per the notification, MIDC has started sending GST notices to customers who have availed various services from MIDC in the last six years.

Entrepreneurs to pay GST of Rs 38 crore

MIDC regional officer Chetan Girase said that MIDC has sent notices to 3,781 consumers in three districts, including 3,443 entrepreneurs in the industrial estates of Paithan, Shendra, and Waluj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These entrepreneurs have been directed to pay GST ranging from a minimum of 60 paise to a maximum of Rs 1.96 crore. Entrepreneurs will have to pay interest on this amount from the date of default, along with the GST of Rs 38 crore. After paying this GST, they can get a refund from the GST department by paying GST arrears first.