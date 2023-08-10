MIDC to acquire 300 hectares land in Sillod under Phase I

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed, the regional office of Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) has hinted at acquiring 300 hectares of land, in the first phase, to develop the MIDC area in Sillod. The new industrial estate in the district will be developed on 700 hectares of land.

As reported earlier, the Sillod’s MLA and state’s Wakf minister Abdul Sattar had requested the state’s industries minister to develop the MIDC estate in Sillod. Hence the action to develop it on 700 hectares of land geared up.

Under the first phase, the MIDC office will acquire 150 hectares of government-owned land and 150 hectares of privately-owned land. Meanwhile, the notification alerting the land-owners on land acquisition is likely to be released in a week, said the MIDC sources.

Under the new Land Acquisition Act, the price of the land will be fixed through direct interaction with the farmers. Later on, the land will be acquired in bulk, said the MIDC officials.

After completing the acquisition process, the MIDC will undertake the task of marking the estate and immediately make a provision of roads, power and water at the site.

Boxx

The MIDC will give preference to setting up of units relating to ginning pressing, oil, spices, maize processing, and agro-based. It is said that the industries at this MIDC will be providing jobs to 10,000 persons directly and indirectly.