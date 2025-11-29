MIDC water supply restored after 36 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the night of November 27, excavation was being carried out at Kanchanwadi for the installation of a new water pipeline by the MJP. During this work, a 700 mm diametre MIDC water pipeline burst. This caused disruption of water supply to Chikalthana MIDC and areas outside Waluj MIDC. Late at night, officials from both MJP and MIDC began joint repair efforts on the pipeline, which took 36 hours to complete.