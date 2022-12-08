Migratory students survey report still unavailable

Aurangabad: The Education Department conducted a survey of children of migratory labourers between November 20 and December 5. However, its report is not available yet.

It may be noted that every child between the ages of six and 14 years age has the right to get free and compulsory education under the Right to Education Act 2009.

Hundreds of labourers who work on sugarcane farms, quarries, construction and brick-kiln sites in the district, migrate to other places in October month for employment. Their children accompany them. This affects the continuation of education for their children.

So, the Education Department decided to hold the survey of migratory labourers' children between November 20 and December 5 to avoid their education loss. However, the beginning of the survey was delayed. The Department completed the survey but its report is still not available. So, it is not known as to how many children have gone with their parents and discontinued education in the district. When contacted, the officers from the Department said that the report is being prepared.