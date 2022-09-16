Minister assures of developing Tourism Capital in one year!

- Ministry to declare Ajanta-Ellora-Daulatabad (Devgiri)Fort tourism circuit.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The minister of tourism, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, today said that the Tourism Capital of Maharashtra will be witnessing a boom in the coming year as the ministry will be undertaking necessary measures to promote local tourism as well as enhance tourist arrivals through a declaration of Ajanta-Ellora-Daulatabad tourism circuit soon.

While addressing a press conference in the city today evening, the tourism minister said,” The Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort is on Ellora route, but the footfall of visitors is less compared to other heritage sites in the district. Hence, a new tourism circuit will be announced so that the tourists visiting Ajanta and Ellora will also visit the Fort. The other heritage sites will also be included in the circuit through discussions. This is my maiden visit to the historic city, but I assure you of taking all genuine effort for the promotion and development of tourism here.”

Deccan Odyssey

“The process of selecting a competent agency to operate the Deccan Odyssey is about to be completed through tender. We have received only one single response, so far. Hence, we will soon conduct a meeting and take a final decision and issue a work order in a fortnight,” said the tourism minister.

General Manager of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC, Mumbai) Chandrashekar Jaiswal, Deputy Director (Department of Tourism) Shrimant Harkar, Commissioner of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship (Mumbai) Deependra Singh Kushwah, BJP’s state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Pravin Ghuge, Vijay Autade and others were also present on the occasion.

The minister also mentioned the two-day long Maha Rojgar Melava (on the ITI campus) organised in the city to mark the birthday of the Prime Minister on September 17 and 18. More than 100 reputed companies and financial institutions will be conducting recruitment to fill up 5,000 to 6,000 vacancies of different categories at the melava.

Functions at D’Fort on M’wada Mukti Sangram Din

The state’s Directorate of Tourism has organised various functions including flag hoisting by the minister Lodha and the union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad at 9 am, group singing of Vandemataram, ‘Aarti’ at Bharatmata Temple, cultural programmes like Powada and felicitation of freedom fighters etc.

The tourism minister also made other announcements during the press conference. They are as follows:

- Assurance to resolve water supply issues at Ajanta Caves.

- To have a word with the union minister of tourism G K Reddy and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the operations of Ajanta Visitors Centre (AVC) and Ellora Visitors Centre (EVC).

- Reviewing the proposal for Mhaismal-Sulibanjan Tourism Development Project.

- Developing roads approaching heritage sites in the district, etc.