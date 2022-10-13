Minister to hold talks with teachers union

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil will hold talks with various teachers' unions on October 15.

Teachers unions like Maharashtra Navpradhyapak Sanghatna and NET/SET/Ph D Holders Committee were to stage agitation on November 1 for their different demands including resuming the recruitment process. Joint director of higher education (Pune) Dr Prakash Bacchav sent a letter to the unions' leaders to attend a meeting at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune on October 15.