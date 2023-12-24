Minister Yadav visits door-to-door in Viksit Bharat Yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 50th programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was held at Jaibhavaninagar area of the city on Sunday. BJP's union Environment Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav along with Housing Minister Atul Save literally visited all the lanes in Jaibhavaninagar.

Minister Yadav met the beneficiaries in the lanes and interacted with them about which schemes they have benefited from.

BJP has blown the trumpet of Lok Sabha election campaign through this Yatra and it is being said that BJP will complete the first round of campaign by January 26.

Minister Atul Save installed stalls near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Jaibhavaninagar providing information about various schemes of the Central Government.

Union Minister Yadav said that during the tenure of PM Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing a transformation in 10 years.

“In the government system, the objective of developing the country is being achieved by connecting the policy, and technology system with people,” he said.

Minister Save said after PM Modi's government came, various schemes were started for common men.

Through the Yatra, Modi brought a bunch of development to the streets. The journey will continue till January 26. This yatra is being conducted from one place to another so that those who have not received the benefit of any scheme, can get it.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, BJP State General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Anil Makariye, Vivek Rathod, Nitin Kharat, Pramod Rathod, Damodar Shinde, Madhuri Advant, Manisha Munde, Govind Kendre, Kailas Takle, Gitaram Kamble, Nitin Patil and others were present on this occasion.

All the machinery along with Yadav visited the houses of the beneficiaries in Jaibhavaninagar and Vishrantinagar.

Minister pays Rs 500 rupees for coconut water

Minister Yadav held discussions with some hawkers during the Yatra. He bought coconut water from a seller and paid him Rs 500 online. Also, purchased apples for Rs 100 from a fruit vendor. Those who benefited from the scheme narrated their experiences to the Minister, through 'Meri Kahani Meri Jubani.'