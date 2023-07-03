Minor boy sodomized in Waluj

A 10-year-old boy was sodomized in Waluj industrial area on Saturday. A case has been registered against two accused with Waluj MIDC police station, and one of them has been arrested. The accused have been identified as Aniket Danke and Irfan alias Golya Jafar Syed.

A 10-year-old victim lives with his family in the Waluj Industrial area. He went out of the house on Saturday afternoon but did not return home. His mother asked his elder brother to search for him. When he was searching for the boy, he heard the voice of his younger brother from a closed room, shouting for help. When he entered the house of Aniket, he saw that Aniket was sodomizing his brother and Irfan was standing near him. When the accused saw his brother, they left him. They threatened both the brothers that they will kill them, if they tell anyone about the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Children from sexual offenses (POCSO) Act with Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case. The police have arrested Irfan, but Aniket is at large.