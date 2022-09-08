Minor girl dies of train dash

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A 14-year-old girl, who was returning home after attending private tuition classes, died of running train dash, on Wednesday at 8 pm. Mukundwadi police station has registered an offence of accidental death, said the police inspector Brahma Giri.

The deceased have been identified as Swati Balasaheb Dhawale (Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi).

It is learnt that Swati’s father works as a home guard. On Wednesday evening, the girl was returning home on foot from her tuition classes. She was passing through the space between the track and railway gate number 56. In the meantime, a train passing through the tracks dashed her. Swati died on the spot, according to the eyewitnesses.

Acting upon the information, the Mukundwadi police reached the spot and shifted the body of Swati to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a mobile van. It is learnt that there is no road. Hence the people have no option but to walk through the tracks. Meanwhile, the death of the little girl has irked the residents.