Minor girl raped; accused arrested

Aurangabad, June 23:

A man raped a 13-year-old minor girl when she was alone in the house in Jawaharnagar area on Monday. The police arrested the accused Lakhan Bhikkan Narwade (22) and he has been remanded in police custody for three days.

The incident occurred on June 20 afternoon. The victim then told about it to her mother and they rushed to Jawaharnagar police station. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. PSI Shivaji Ghorpade is further investigating the case.