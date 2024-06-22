Minority students can get foreign scholarship for 47 courses admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The minority students from the State will get a foreign scholarship to 47 courses under six different faculties. The Ministry Development Department of (MDD) State Government approved the postgraduate courses and Ph D research faculties-Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics, Medicine and Biology, Agriculture, Liberal Art and Humanities and Law and Commerce. The students can take admission to the top 200 universities of QS World Ranking of 2024 only. The registration process for the academic year 2024-25 will commence soon. A total of 30 per cent seats will be reserved for girls.

The scheme was launched in 2023. However, there was confusion about the course election for the admissions. So, the MDD issued the list of 47 courses a few days ago to clear the confusion of the aspirants of the new academic year.

Marks of SSC, HSC & graduate to be considered for selection

A merit list of course and faculty-wise will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in SSC, HSC and graduate courses for the selection of candidates. Those candidates who have obtained 55 per cent and above are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Which subjects can be opted for admission?

The list of subjects which students can be opted are as follows; Civil, M Pharm, Agriculture, Sociology, LLM, Mechanical, Public Health, Agricultural Economics, Psychology, MBA in Finance/ Marketing/ HR/ System Analysis, Electrical, Microbiology, Horticulture, Philosophy, Chemical, Animal Husbandry, Economics, Computer, Commerce, Production, Applied Art, Industrial Engineering, Fine Art, Environmental, Literature, Mining Engineering, Petrochemical, Electronic and Telecommuncation (Information Technology/Information System/ Information Science/ Computer Engineering), Bio-Technology, Genetic Engineering, Nano Technology, Industry Internet of Things (IIOT), Cyber Law or Security, Biomedical Engineering, Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence, Reversible Energy, Data Analyasis, Cloud Computing, General Science, Mathematics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Statistics and Physics.