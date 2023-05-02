Mir Sohail Ali gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Mir Sohail Ali in Civil Engineering. He submitted his thesis on the topic ‘Improving the Load Settlement Behaviour of Soft Soil Using Geosynthetic for Flexible Pavement Application’ under the guidance of Dr Manish Dixit, the research guide and Associate Professor in Civil Department of MIT College. Sohail Ali is an associate professor in CSMSS Engineering College.