Miraculous recovery of critical twins in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pair of twins in critical condition born at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) made a remarkable recovery and were discharged from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Thursday. The twins, a boy and a girl, along with their mother, Komal Amol Athawale, were joyously taken home in a beautifully decorated rickshaw, while expressing their deep gratitude towards the medical team.

Komal was admitted to GMCH on May 15 to undergo a natural delivery. On May 16, she successfully delivered the twins, both of whom cried healthily upon birth. However, due to some complications, both infants required immediate treatment and were admitted to the NICU. Meanwhile, the mother was assigned to ward 30 for her post-delivery care.

After eight days of diligent care and treatment, the twins showed significant improvement, paving the way for their discharge from the NICU on May 24. Subsequently, on Thursday, Komal and her babies were deemed fit for discharge. Overwhelmed with gratitude for the medical team's efforts, the families of the newborns felicitated the doctors as a token of their appreciation.

Head of the department of gynecology and obstetrics Dr Srinivasa Gadappa, Dr Rajni Kadam, Dr Pawan Kokre, Dr. Arghdeep Sen, and others were present.