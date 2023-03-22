Miscreants beat farmer for dinner bill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four unidentified miscreants severely beat a farmer demanding to pay their hotel bill at Khalsa Dhaba in the Gandheli area on March 19 night. A case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said, a farmer from Gandheli area Bhagwan Chandanse and his friend Shaikh Mannu Shaikh Channu had gone to Khalsa Dhaba for dinner. When, Chandanse was going towards his car after the dinner, four unidentified persons came to him and demanded him to pay their dinner bills of Rs 850 as well. As he refused, they severely beat him with a fighter. They also snatched Rs 1,800 from his pocket. Under the guidance of PI Gautam Patare, PSI Sachin Jadhav is further investigating the case.