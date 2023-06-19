Miscreants beating youth for liquor arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two miscreants severely beat a youth in a liquor bar asking him to give them free liquor. Based on the CCTV footage of the bar, the police arrested the miscreants within 48 hours of the incident. The accused have been identified as Aniket Gaikwad (22) and Ganesh alias Kunal Sonawane (27, both residents of Ektanagar).

Police said Ajay Pande had gone to Hotel Swarg in N-11 Cidco area on June 15 at around 10.30 pm. Two unknown persons came near him and demanded to give them liquor. When he refused, they took him out of the hotel and severely beat him. They also snatched Rs 3,500 from his pocket. Both the miscreants were captured in the CCTV cameras of the hotel.

Under the guidance of crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, API Kashinath Mahadule, Sandeep Tayade, Parbhat Mhaske, Rahul Kharat, Amol Shinde and others arrested both the accused from TV Centre ground and handed them over to the City Chowk police for further action.