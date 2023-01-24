Misunderstanding regarding the Sangramnagar flyover

-PWD claims that wrong information has been given

Aurangabad: The flyover constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) near Sangramnagar on Beed Bypass is not a flyover but a vehicular underpass (VUP). Media printed wrong information and politicians further passed on this information. As a result, there was a misunderstanding that it was a flyover, assistant public prosecutor Sujit Karlekar made an oral statement in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court today.

Engineers have carefully designed its layout and constructed the bridge and VUP. Karlekar also said that side drains have been created by laying large water lines for the drainage of rainwater. Petitioner (Party in Person) of this Public Interest Litigation Adv Rupesh Jaiswal tried to raise some issues by showing some pictures of the bridge at Sangramnagar. However, the hearing was not held due to lack of time. A detailed hearing is likely to be held on February 2.

The process of land acquisition for VUP in Shivajinagar is in process. Senior lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh, on behalf of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, stated that the evaluation report will be given to the special land acquisition authorities in a week, while the PWD have sent a primary report to the railway department for approval on January 4 after making corrections in the plan of this VUP. Adv Manish Navander representing railways said that it is likely to get approval in about three weeks.