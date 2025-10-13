Mixed reactions over reservation draw of ZP Guts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are expected in the near future, and during the reservation draw held on Monday, the allocation of certain electoral Guts led to mixed emotions. While many aspiring candidates were disappointed due to their preferred Guts getting reserved, others were relieved at being spared the expenses of campaigning.

The planning committee hall at the District Collector’s office was packed with hopeful candidates. The reservation lottery has closed the door for a return to power for some political heavyweights, while also opening up opportunities for new faces to enter this ‘mini-mantralaya.’

The draw was conducted for 63 Guts under the supervision of district collector Deelip Swami, with a young girl Sanvi Wagh drawing the lots. With every slip pulled, anxiety among candidates grew.

Due to the fresh draw conducted instead of a rotation-based system, a few attendees threatened to approach the courts. Besides, some declared they would now shift focus to Panchayat Samiti elections, since they lost their chances in the current reservation structure.

The last ZP elections were held in 2017, and the term ended in 2022. However, the elections were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and legal complications. Now, with the festive season of Diwali nearing its end, the election process is expected to commence.

With the reservation announced, new political equations are set to emerge. Compared to 2017, it is likely that new faces will contest in the upcoming elections.

Additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune, deputy collectors Sangeeta Rathod, Eknath Bangale, and Dinesh Zaple were present.

----------

Compliance with EC’s instructions

The district collector said, “While conducting the Gut and Gan reservation draw, the instructions of the Election Commission (EC) will be strictly followed. If the EC issues any further directions, decisions will be made accordingly. Those who have objections to the reservation draw held on Monday must file an objection by October 16. Decisions will be made after a hearing on these petitions.”

----------

Who’s in the race... who’s out

Former ZP president Meena Shelke, former vice president L G Gaikwad, Keshav Tayade, former speaker Kishor Balande, and member Ramesh Gaikwad have expressed disappointment for them as their Guts have been reserved.

However, some others like former president Shriram Mahajan, former speaker Vinod Tambe, Avinash Galande, member Jitendra Jaiswal, Ramesh Pawar, Poonam Rajput, and Pankaj Thombare have the opportunity to contest.

The draw of Guts (mentioned in bracket) in each tehsil of the district include Soyegaon (3), Sillod (9), Kannad (8), Phulambri (4), Khuldabad (3), Vaijapur (8), Gangapur (9), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (10) and Paithan (9).

----------

Reservation breakdown:

Total Guts: 63 (Women reserved: 32)

Scheduled Castes (SC): 8 (Women reserved: 4)

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 3 (Women reserved: 2)

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 17 (Women reserved: 9)

General Category: 35 (Women reserved: 17)