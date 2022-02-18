MKM organises vehicle rally to mark Shiv Jayanti

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

The NGO, Maratha Kranti Morcha, has organised a vehicle rally to commemorate Shivaji Jayanti today. The rally started after paying floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Chhatrapati College in Cidco N-3 at 11 am. The tributes were paid by Prof Chandrakant Bharat. The rally proceeded to Kranti Chowk via Seven Hills flyover, Akashwani Chowk and Mondha Naka. The rally was accorded a warm welcome by Shivpremis. Later on, the vehicles moved

towards T V Centre via Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Shahgunj, Chelipura, Delhi Gate and Hudco Corner. After paying obeisance to the statue of Sambhaji Maharaj, the rally proceeded towards Baliram Patil High School and culminated at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Cidco N-7.

The Zilla Shiv Jayanti Mahasangh president Abhijeet Deshmukh, Manoj Gayake, Vijay Kakade, Ramesh Gaikwad, Atmaram Shinde, Suresh Wakade, Shivaji Dandge, Ravindra Kale, Satish Vetal, Balasaheb Autade, Dr Divya Patil, Sangeeta Jadhav, Suvarna Tupe, Rekha Wahtule, Sukanya Bhosale and many other revellers took part in the rally.

The rally was taken out with zeal and enthusiasm. The statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were placed in two open cars in the rally. The motorcycle riders were holding saffron flags in their hands, while many of them tied the flags to their motorcycles or four-wheelers. The rally attracted the attention of the citizens.