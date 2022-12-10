MKM whip image of Governor Koshyari

Protest week of MKM concludes

Aurangabad: The protest week launched by the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for making offensive remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ended with the activists whipping the Governor's image. The protest was held on Saturday near the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the TV Centre. The activists also condemned the statement made by the minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil.

During the graduation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Governor Koshyari made an offensive statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This enraged the Shiv followers. On behalf of the MKM, a protest week was started against the Governor. Protests including drum beating, letters to the president, signature campaigns, banners protests were launched against the governor. On December 10, the protest ended at the TV Center with tearing posters and throwing flowers at the governor's effigy. The protesters also whipped the image of the governor and demanded that the Central government should recall the governor immediately. Protesters also expressed their anger against Chandrakant Patil, who had made offensive statements about great men. Satish Vetal, Suresh Wakade, Chandrakant Bharat, Rekha Wahatule, Pratibha Jagtap and others were present.