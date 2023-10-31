MLA Bornare tenders resignation in support of reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA from Vaijapur Ramesh Bornare tendered his resignation from the legislative assembly in support of the Maratha reservation demand on Tuesday. He sent the resignation to the Assembly speaker through an e-mail.

Also, MLA Bornae left for Mumbai with a copy of their resignation in which, he stated that members of the Maratha community staged hunger strikes and agitations for the past many years for the OBC certificate in the State.

However, the community members have not received the certificate yet. The community members are upset and aggressive on this issue. He said that he declared support to the justified demand of the Maratha community for the reservation. “So, I am willingly giving the resignation of legislative assembly membership,” he stated in the resignation letter.