MLA Chougule nominated as Senator

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2022 04:09 AM 2022-11-29T04:09:22+5:30 2022-11-29T04:09:22+5:30

Aurangabad: Dnyanraj Chougule, an MLA from Omerga in Osmanabad district was nominated as a Senate member on Dr Babasaheb ...

MLA Chougule nominated as Senator | MLA Chougule nominated as Senator

MLA Chougule nominated as Senator

Next

Aurangabad: Dnyanraj Chougule, an MLA from Omerga in Osmanabad district was nominated as a Senate member on Dr Babasaheb Ambedka Marathwada University (BAMU). Deputy Secretary of the secretariat of State Legislature Shivdarshan Sathe issued the letter of his nomination.

Open in app
Tags : Babasaheb Ambedka Marathwada University Babasaheb Ambedka Marathwada University Shivdarshan Sathe Senate State legislature