MLA Chougule nominated as Senator
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2022 04:09 AM 2022-11-29T04:09:22+5:30 2022-11-29T04:09:22+5:30
Aurangabad: Dnyanraj Chougule, an MLA from Omerga in Osmanabad district was nominated as a Senate member on Dr Babasaheb ...
Aurangabad: Dnyanraj Chougule, an MLA from Omerga in Osmanabad district was nominated as a Senate member on Dr Babasaheb Ambedka Marathwada University (BAMU). Deputy Secretary of the secretariat of State Legislature Shivdarshan Sathe issued the letter of his nomination.Open in app