MLA in power questions law and order situation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2022 07:35 PM 2022-11-21T19:35:02+5:30 2022-11-21T19:35:02+5:30
Lokmat News
Network
Aurangabad
Crime incidents in the city are on a rise. A
few days back, a rickshaw driver use lewd language with a collegiate
girl passenger, due to which she jumped out of the running rickshaw.
There has been an atmosphere of panic among the girls, women,
students, and senior citizens. Hence, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal of
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena's chief minister Eknath Shinde's group has
himself come forward and questioned the law and order situation in
the city. He submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police on
Thursday demanding him to gain control over the law and order
situation in the city or a massive agitation will be launched.
Jaiswal mentioned in the memorandum that the rickshaw drivers
with a criminal background are taking the passengers to a secluded
place and robbing them for the past few days. A gruesome incident
occurred with a collegiate girl in broad daylight. Two persons were
killed in front of the Government Medical College and Hospital. Such
incidents are the question of the law and order situation in the
city. It has an adverse effect impact on the tourism and industry
sectors.
The administration should take care that life and
property should be protected or the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena will
launch an agitation, Jaiswal mentioned in the memorandum.
Vishwanath
Rajput, Vijendra Jadhav, Raju Ahire, Ganesh Pawar, Sandeep Jadhav,
Vijay Subukade, Ramesh Suryawanshi, and others were present.Open in app