MLA in power questions law and order situation

incidents; threatens to launch agitation

Aurangabad

Crime incidents in the city are on a rise. A

few days back, a rickshaw driver use lewd language with a collegiate

girl passenger, due to which she jumped out of the running rickshaw.

There has been an atmosphere of panic among the girls, women,

students, and senior citizens. Hence, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal of

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena's chief minister Eknath Shinde's group has

himself come forward and questioned the law and order situation in

the city. He submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police on

Thursday demanding him to gain control over the law and order

situation in the city or a massive agitation will be launched.

Jaiswal mentioned in the memorandum that the rickshaw drivers

with a criminal background are taking the passengers to a secluded

place and robbing them for the past few days. A gruesome incident

occurred with a collegiate girl in broad daylight. Two persons were

killed in front of the Government Medical College and Hospital. Such

incidents are the question of the law and order situation in the

city. It has an adverse effect impact on the tourism and industry

sectors.

The administration should take care that life and

property should be protected or the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena will

launch an agitation, Jaiswal mentioned in the memorandum.

Vishwanath

Rajput, Vijendra Jadhav, Raju Ahire, Ganesh Pawar, Sandeep Jadhav,

Vijay Subukade, Ramesh Suryawanshi, and others were present.