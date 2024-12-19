MLA Sattar claims of getting ministerial post after couple of years!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voters and workers expected that I would get a ministerial position; however, due to the party's formula of two and a half years, I had to refrain from accepting the position. I am not upset about not getting the ministerial post. The government is ours, and there will be no shortage of funds for the development of the Sillod-Soyegaon constituency, assured MLA Abdul Sattar also claiming that after two and a half years, he will come back as a minister.

He was addressing the party workers' meeting at Sena Bhavan in Sillod on Thursday at noon. Sattar interacted with the workers and journalists for the first time after the cabinet expansion. The party workers felicitated him on the occasion. District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Arjun Gade, APMC Chairman Keshavrao Tayade, Devidas Lokhande, Prabhakar Kale, former municipal president Abdul Sameer, Shriram Mahajan, Ramdas Palodkar, Shrirang Salve, Maruti Warade, Pankaj Jaiswal, Asgar Zharekar, Papindra Palsingh Vayati, former municipal president Rajashri Nikam, Durgatai Pawar, Dipali Pawar, Megha Shah, and others were present on the occasion.

The MLA said, "In the assembly elections, the opposition spread caste-based propaganda, but the voters stood firmly behind me. Winning for the fourth time is not my victory, but the victory of the voters. As elections approach, the opposition enters the political field and leaves people to fend for themselves for the remaining five years; but I will not do that. I am available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the people. Now that I don't have the responsibility of the state, I will work full-time for the constituency."

While expressing concern over the reduction in vote margin in some villages, he said, "I brought in crores of rupees in funds and carried out development work, but still the vote margin decreased. I will introspect about this. From today, I am starting preparations for the 2029 assembly elections."

Ministerial position after two and a half years?

"I am always committed to the development of the constituency. There is no need for the opposition to celebrate the fact that I did not get a ministerial post. After two and a half years, I will return to the ministry," said Sattar, expressing strong confidence. He also clarified that he is not upset about not getting the ministerial position.