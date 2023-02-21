MLA Shirsat alleges Khaire for having nexus with contractor in Shivai Trust building

Aurangabad:

Shinde faction and Thackeray faction seem to have come face to face over the multi-storeyed Shri Shivai Trust building in Aurangpura. Shinde-faction’s MLA Sanjay Shirsaat today accused Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire of having nexus with the contractor constructing the huge building.

Khaire has done ‘todpani’ with the contractor alleged Shirsaat. Khaire bounced back saying the building is lying incomplete. Shiv Sena Bhavan remained a dream come true because of Shirsat.

It may be noted that the multi-storeyed building remained a centre of attraction for one or the other reason or controversy for the past 26 years. The 30-year long lease between the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Shivai Trust (May 31, 1997, to May 31, 2027), filing of public interest litigation (PIL), building permission and additional FSI was the issues leading to controversies.

It may be noted 14 years were spent in the construction of the multi-storeyed building. The 30-year-long agreement ends in 2027, therefore, a demand was made to scrap the old agreement and approve the new agreement from 2012 to 2042 (of 30 years). However, the AMC has not yet approved it.

It may be noted the eight-floor building is built on Aurangpura’s nullah. It was supposed to have a shopping complex, guest house, exhibition halls and other facilities. As per norms, one FSI is permitted for the building built on the nullah. It may be noted that an area of 1,300 square metres of nullah is under the building.

What Shirsat said?

“ The Shivai Trust does not own the building. It is being developed on a BoT basis by the contractor. The AMC has not received a single rupee in the form of rent till today. The Trust was to get some portion of the building. The lease agreement is on verge of completion. Khaire has done ‘todpani’ with the contractor. The same contractor is developing the properties on a BoT basis at Aurangpura Vegetable Market, Shahgunj Vegetable Market and Vasant Bhavan. One can see what is the status of these projects as of today. Due to Khaire’s mistake Shiv Sainiks deprive of a place to sit,” said Shirsat.

Khaire replies

“Shirsat had opposed the construction of the building while he was in Shiv Sena. This is the reason why Shiv Sena Bhavan could not get completed. It was constructed with hard effort. However, Shirsaat created hurdles in it. The land legally belongs to Shivai Seva Trust. Presently his construction is going on. Is it legal? He became big because of Shiv Sena and now after rebelling against the party he is making allegations against us. The public will not spare him,” stressed Khaire.