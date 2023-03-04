MNS launches signature campaign in support of city’s renaming

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of city unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) started a signature campaign at TV Centre on Saturday in support of the renaming of the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Central Government decided to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. MP Imtiaz Jaleel launched an indefinite agitation today against the renaming of the city.

MNS had announced that if MP Jaleel launches an agitation against the renaming, the party would start agitation in support of the renaming. So, the MNS implemented a signature campaign at TV Centre at 12 noon.

The office-bearers of the Sena also raised slogans like ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Ki Jai, Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji while signing on the displayed board. The agitation was led by the party’s district president Sumit Khambekar. Ashish Suradkar, Bipin Naik, Sanket Shete, Rahul Patil and others were present.

Submit Khambekar said that it was local people’s demand to rename the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“The Central and the State Governments renamed the city as per the wish of the people. MP Jaleel is agitating against this. He should explain why he has opposed Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharaj’s name. If he likes Aurangzeb name, he should name his sons Aurangzeb, we will not oppose to this. But, if he opposes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s name, our party will agitate against him henceforth,” he added.