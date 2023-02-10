MNVS creates ruckus in principal’s cabin

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The activists of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) created a ruckus in the cabin of the principal of Vasantrao Naik College in the Cidco area on February 6. A case was registered with Cidco police station on February 9.

MNVS activists Mangesh Salve, Gajanan Gomte, Sandeep Rajput, Ritesh Devre, Kartik Farkale, Nikhil Takwale, Kiran Sathe, Sachin Mahajan, Harshal Awale, Shubham Nale, Ishwar Salunke and others on February afternoon entered the cabin of the principal and started agitating. Based on the complaint lodged by principal Dr Anand Chaudhary (Shantijyot, Plot No. 3, Kalda Corner) a case has been registered with Cidco police station.

What is the case?

The MNVS activists received the information that the college administration is taking additional money as ‘no dues’ from the students of classes eleventh and twelfth to issue hall tickets. The college is responsible to pay the amount for making any corrections in the hall tickets of the students, but the college recovered the amount from the students. Hence they agitated in the college, the activists said.