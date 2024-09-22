Mock drill of NAAC begins in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mock NAAC team will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus between September 23 and 25 to evaluate preparations for ensuing accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It may be noted that the university has recently applied for the next cycle of NAAC accreditation. The university has already submitted the Self Study Report to the council. A peer will visit the campus next month. The preparations for the inspections are in full swing.

As part of checking preparations, the university decided to conduct a mock NAAC team three-day visit from September 23 to 25.

The heads of all academic, administrative, teachers, officers, employees and students, alumni and parents have been invited to the different sessions as per the given schedule. Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Dr G D Khedkar will coordinate with each section of the university.

Box

--19 sessions on three days

--Five teams made

--Coordinating officer appointed for each session

--The team will hold discussions with the respective stakeholders in the given sessions

--The team will visit the departments

--Report writing, checking documentary evidence, discussion and modifying the draft Peer Team Report and finalisation from 11 am to 1 pm on the final day

--The mock team will share a report with head of the departments from 2 pm to 3 pm

--The Exit Meeting will be held at Mahatma Phule Hall from 3 pm to 4 pm.