Mohd. Shamsuddin passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

A senior citizen and retired postal employee Mohammed Shamsuddin (of Altamash Colony) has died of a brief illness today early morning. He was 78.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shaheeda (in Baijpura-Jinsi) after Namaz-e-Zuhr, while the burial took place in the graveyard, opposite to the mosque.

The departed soul is survived by three sons and two daughters. He was the father of Fresh Bake's owner Rafiq Ahmed.