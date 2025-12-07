Monkey rescued from dog attack in Ghanegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

In the Ghanegaon area near MIDC, a monkey fell to the ground after getting an electric shock near the Mhasoba Temple on Friday. Immediately after the fall, stray dogs attacked it. However, local residents Santosh Kalwane and others acted swiftly and rescued the monkey from the dogs, saving its life.

Upon receiving information, wildlife volunteers Lakshman Gayake and Datta Jadhav reached the spot. They took custody of the injured monkey, provided first aid, and immediately contacted the Forest Department. The department quickly sent a vehicle, and within a short time, forest guard Mayur Chaudhari and his team secured the monkey in a cage and took it away for further treatment.

Photo Caption:

A monkey rescued from a dog attack in Ghanegaon.