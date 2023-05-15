Monsoon to hit by June 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mrug Nakshatra is starting on June 8 at 6.53 pm. The fortune tellers have predicted that June 4 will be stormy and hence there is a possibility of rain. Losses can be caused during this period. Hence, the rain can arrive between June 4 and 12. However, the Monsoon will arrive in the state on June 15, they opined.

Unseasonal rainfall was witnessed during summer and hence everyone was curious whether the rainfall will delay. But, as mentioned in the Panchang, Monsoon will hit the Kerala seashore in its regular time, but it will arrive in Maharashtra on June 15. Good rainfall will be received between June 20 and July 5, July 15 and August 2, and September 13 and October 10. However, the total rainfall will be moderate and below the average rainfall, said fortune teller Suresh Kedare.

Possibility of unseasonal rain

According to the Panchang, the temperature will increase during May and some parts of the state will receive unseasonal rain. Hence, the danger of unseasonal rains has not yet been averted.

Administration prepared to tackle floods

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on the advent of the Monsoon has directed the officers in every district to keep the control room and disaster management machinery ready in case of the flood-like situation in the Marathwada region. On Monday, he took a review of the preparations before Monsoon in the eight districts in the region.

Kendrekar said, modernized technology should be used for disaster management. No message received should be ignored. Contact should be maintained with each village. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and Nanded should take special precautions. Similarly, the rain situation in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts should be taken on a regular basis. Ample stock of medicines and food should be kept.

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar commissioner G Shrikant, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, SP Manish Kalwaniya, water resources chief engineer Vijay Ghogre, regional water conservation officer Vasant Galphade, MSEDCL chief engineer Sachin Talewar were present. The district collectors, SPs and ZP CEOs of all districts were present through video conferencing.