More Research Centres to get approval from Bamu

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will increase the number of research centres (RCs) to provide Ph D admission opportunities to more students.

It may be noted that the university revised norms for Ph D admissions.

As per the new norms, a college teacher can guide a student for Ph D research if the respective college has RCs or can be affiliated to the nearest RCs. Because of this, hundreds of teachers were to lose research guides. This would have also reduced Ph D admissions opportunities to the youths. There were just 60 RCs in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

When the colleges learn that they will get a fee from the candidates, their number increased up to 103. Bamu officials said that 23 RCs will get approval.

There are 4,672 aspirants for Ph D in 40 subjects. The strength of the number of research guides is 1522.

Varsity extends DRC, ARC report submissions date

Bamu’s Board of Examination and Evaluation extended the last date of organising meeting and report submission by Departmental Recognition Committee (DRC) and Research Advisory Committee (ARC) up to February 25.

The DRC was set up in each department while ARC in each Research Centre of the college to conduct a subject-wise meeting up to February 15 for the approval of research proposals and documents verification of the candidates.

The meeting and verification process was delayed in several centres within the jurisdiction of the university. BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza has issued a circular extending the last date up to February 25.