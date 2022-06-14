More students to get admission opportunities in Polytechnic due to changes in norms

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 14:

The norms for the polytechnic admissions were amended to make more students eligible for admissions for the academic year 2022-23.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) which is a competent authority for the polytechnics admissions, started online registration for the post-SSC, and HSC diploma courses admission a few days ago. The DTE amended the norms of the admissions to make more students eligible for the admissions.

Talking to this newspaper, the joint director of Technical Education (Aurangabad region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that some major changes were made in the norms of the polytechnics admissions process for the new academic year.

He said that the first time the DTE started the registration process for the admissions was before the SSC result is declared.

“The aspirants are unable to submit the required certificate when the admission process begins every year after the SSC result. So, the prior registration will make students aware of about required certificates. The candidates will get sufficient time to seek any type of certificate and may not deprive of admissions,” he said. The major changes are as follows;

Number of CAP rounds increased

There were two Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the polytechnic admissions till 2021. Now, there will be three CAP rounds. This will provide admission opportunities to more and more students. It will also help in increasing admission figures of the candidates across the State.

Reservation for PM CARES beneficiaries

Earlier, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Orphan Candidates (OC) were considered for allotment for the seats in the open category if the seats reserved for them are not available in their quota. Now, beneficiaries of PM CARES will also get admission with EWS and OC from the general category. There will be over and above quota in each institute for them.

PM CARES for Children Scheme has been launched by the Prime Minister for taking care of children who lost both parents during the Covid pandemic. Such children who are issued a ‘PM CARES Certificate’ will be eligible for admission in post-SSC and HSC diploma courses.

No specialisation required for direct 2nd-yr admissions

Till 2021, those candidates who have completed a two-year ITI course with appropriate trade were only eligible for the direct second-year admission to a particular branch of the post-SSC diploma course. As per the amendment, an ITI candidate of any trade is eligible for any branch of the polytechnic. There is a quota for direct second-year admissions. Around 25 per cent of seats are allotted to ITI candidates while the remaining 75 per cent to HSC passed candidates.

PM CARES beneficiaries eligible for scholarship

PM CARES Scheme beneficiaries who are admitted to polytechnic courses will be eligible for SWANATH Scholarship or any other scholarship as per State and Central Government.

55 Polytechnics in region

There are 55 polytechnics in eight districts of the region, that offer courses in Engineering and Technology. They have an intake of around 12,500 seats. Around 90 per cent of seats were filled in Government polytechnics in 2021 while in private institutes, it was 60-70 per cent of seats.