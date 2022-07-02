Morning flight for Delhi starts from the city

Aurangabad, July 2:

Flights to Delhi from Chikalthana International Airport resumed on Saturday morning. On the first day of the flight, 146 passengers reached Delhi in the morning. After flying to Delhi in the morning, the passengers will be able to travel to Udaipur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Varanasi, Chandigarh and other cities by connecting flights. The new airline will have three flights a day to Delhi for three days a week.

The flight was launched by IndiGo in the morning and will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On the first day, 52 passengers arrived in Aurangabad from Delhi. In comparison, the number of passengers traveling from Aurangabad to Delhi remained higher. Therefore, it seems clear that Delhi needs morning flights. The flight will take off from Delhi at 7.40 am and arrive in Aurangabad at 9.30 am. It will then take a flight from Aurangabad at 10 am and arrive in Delhi at 11.50 am.

Seven planes in operation

There are 6 daily flights from Aurangabad of FlyBig, Indigo and Air India. From now on, there will be 7 flights a day for three days a week. There are flights to Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.