Mortality rate during deliveries reduced considerably

(National Safe Motherhood Day - April 11)

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 10:

National Safe Motherhood day is celebrated annually on April 11. The aim is to ensure that pregnant women, new mothers, and their families have access to proper prenatal, delivery, and post-natal care. The Government of India has implemented several schemes to provide maternal care that should reach all. The mortality rate has reduced considerably due to the law against child marriage and awareness about the care of girls and women. In the decade 1990, the mortality rate was around 550 deaths per 1 lakh deliveries but it has gone down to 103 presently.

The experts opined that all the facilities are available in the city and the entire district. Care is taken that the facilities should be provided to all the pregnant women. The government schemes are implemented rigorously and track records of the mother and child are maintained at the administrative level. The focus is on bringing preventable deaths during deliveries to zero.

Focus on bringing preventable mortality to zero

The major reasons for the death of the mother during pregnancy are high blood pressure/eclampsia (58%), Sepsis (31 %), Heomarage, infection, and septic abortion (11%). Mortality can be prevented through regular check-ups, a nutritional diet, and proper medication. However, their delay in approaching the hospital is more (83%). Hence, the delivery preparations should be pre-planned. Presently, the focus of the government is on bringing preventable mortality during deliveries to zero.

Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, Prof, HoD, GMC

Maternal health care for the most critical situation is available in the city

The mortality rate during pregnancies has reduced considerably. It was around 550 deaths per lakh pregnancies in 1990 which is now 103 at present. The awareness about women's health has increased and care for girls is taken from an early age so that they do not face the problems of anemia and eclampsia during pregnancies. The Association of Maharashtra Obstetrics and Gynocologucal Societies (AMOGS) has around 10,000 members in the state and around 200 in Aurangabad. The city has all the facilities needed and even the critical situation can be handled here.

Dr Rajendrasing Pardeshi, State President, AMOGS.

Government schemes implement effectively

Prime minister Janani Suraksha exam, Matru Suraksha Yojana, Suman and Laksh are the government schemes implemented effectively in the district for maternal care and neonatal care. Free regular check-ups are provided to pregnant women. Similarly, nutritional diets are also provided to them. Free ambulance service with toll-free 108 number is provided to carry the patient for delivery to the hospital and even bring her back home. The doctors, matrons, nurses and supporting staff are provided regular training to upgrade them. Asha Workers visit the home of the patients and provide folic acid and iron tablets and nutritional supplements to the mother.

Dr Sudhakar Shelke, District Health Officer (DHO).

Mortality during pregnancy in the country

Year Mortality per lakh

2016-18 113

2015-17 122

2014-16 130

Deliveries in GMCH

Year - Pregnancies

2019 – 19322

2020 – 14784

2021 – 17056

Mortality during 2021 – 101 per lakh

Maternal Health situation under DHO (2020-21)

Indicator ELA Prog.Achi.

Total Deliveries 43320 18751

Home Deliveries - 32

Institutional Deliveries 18751 18719

Live Birth 43187 18749

Still Birth - 42