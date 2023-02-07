Mother held for killing her own minor kids

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Satara police have registered an offence against Aliya Fahad Basravi (22 years) on the charge of brutally killing her own minor-age daughter and son in their house at Sadatnagar on Monday morning. The cousin of the deceased kids lodged a complaint against the cruel mother.

It may be noted that Adiba (6 years) and Ali (4 years) were found dead in their house on Monday afternoon. The post-mortem report revealed that kids have died due to choking of the nose and the mouth. Hence the police detained the mother late in the evening for investigation. The police succeeded in resolving the murder mystery by Monday midnight.

Aliya had not spoken a word since the incident. However, she broke down before the police and started to cry during the investigation.

She confessed to having killed them by choking them with the pillow. Initially, the relatives were not ready to lodge a complaint. The kids’ father also refused to lodge a complaint. Later on, the cousin of the deceased kids Saleh Bin Hussain Basravi lodged a complaint and police booked Aliya on the charge of murder.

Under the guidance of police inspector Prashant Potdar, PSI Vandana Muley is investigating the case. Meanwhile, the reason why the mother took the extreme step of killing her own kids remains unascertained, so far.

Boxx

Mother sats near bodies for hours

It so happened that both the kids after having dinner on Sunday night went to sleep. Adiba went to sleep with the grandmother on the ground floor, while Ali and his mother were sleeping in the room on the first floor. On Monday morning, like other family members, Adiba also woke up in the morning, but she again went to sleep with her mother on the first floor. Aliya revealed that she first killed Adiba when she was asleep at 10 am and after a gap of 10 minutes killed Ali.

Aliya after killing her kids between 10 am and 10.30 am, locked the door from inside and sat near the dead bodies for about one and a half hours till 12 noon. It was school-going time, therefore, Aliya’s sister-in-law knocked on the door alerting the kids to go to the school. However, Aliya did not open the door. Panicked sister-in-law then called her husband. In the meantime, the father of the kids, Fahad Basravi, also reached home. All of them spoke to Aliya and made her open the door. The family members were shocked on seeing the kids lying unconscious on the bed. Hence they immediately informed the police.

Suffering from mental illness

It is learnt that Aliya has lost her mental balance since the abortion of her baby, six months ago. She was married at the age of 15 years and attained motherhood at a very tender age.

3-days PCR

Satara police arrested Aliya on Tuesday morning. The investigation officer Vandana Muley produced her in the court where she was awarded three days of police custody remand (PCR).