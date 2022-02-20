Mother Language as medium enhances students’ capacities

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

UNESCO celebrated February 21 as International Mother Language Day every year to pay homage to the martyrs of Dhaka, who laid their lives for the sanctity and preservation of their Mother Tounge in 1952. The government of India, considering the importance of mother tongue, in its new education policy proposed the encouragement of education through the vernacular languages.

India is a country where several languages are spoken. The education scientists stressed the need of promoting local languages as the medium of instruction in primary education. They have proposed various reasons for the same.

Benefits of mother tongue as medium

The age of students between 6 to 14 years is the period when their mind is developing. It is the period when they have to be acquainted with their surroundings and the environment. Hence, they must be instructed in the language with which they are familiar. If they are instructed in the language which is alien to them, their imagination and creativity hampers, the experts opined.

Grasping, assimilation, understanding enhance

Students develop an interest in studies if they understand what is being taught and the mother tongue helps them to develop grasping, assimilating and understanding capabilities. They can understand the concepts more accurately and can become more expressive. The traditional and moral values can be inculcated easily.

Possible drawbacks

It is important that along with the mother language as the medium of instruction, the knowledge of other languages used at the global level should be introduced to the students gradually during their academic journey. If they are kept dependent only on the mother language, it is possible that they may lag in the competitive world, or their sphere of competition will be limited to the mother language only. They may not be able to compete globally. Hence, after getting their base strong, the student should explore the other scopes, the experts advised.

Psychological research of students needed

The minds of the students between the age group of 3 to 7 years are in the budding stage. During this period, the mother language proves very important as it is easier for the teachers and the parents to nurture values in them. It develops the creative side of the student and they can excel in any field whether it is arts or science. However, the globally accepted English language should not be ignored and can be nurtured gradually.

- Shashimohan Sirsat, Divisional counsellor (Rtd).

Dropout rate can be reduced

If primary education in the mother language is encouraged, the dropout rate in the schools will be reduced. In the rural areas especially in the minority section, the dropout rate is more. It is because of the lack of interest of the student in the studies. Mother tongue, as a medium of instruction, can develop the understanding of the students. It is important that mother language should be encouraged to bring these children into the main scope of education.

- Ilhajuddin Farooqui, Nation Convenor and State President, All India Urdu Teachers Association