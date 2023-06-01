Motorcyclist dies after dash by vehicle

June 1, 2023

Motorcyclist dies after dash by vehicle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist died on the spot after a dash by an unidentified vehicle on Dhule- Solapur Highway near Adul By-pass on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Jadhav (25, Kekat, Jalgaon).

Police said, Jadhav was going to Kekat in Jalgaon district from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on his motorcycle (MH20 FH 9291). An unidentified vehicle dashed his motorcycle and fled from the scene. Jadhav succumbed to severe head injuries on the spot. He was taken to the rural hospital at Pachod, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Pachod police station while beat jamadar Jagannath Ubale is further investigating the case. Jadhav has been survived by his parents, wife, and two children.

