Motorcyclist injured, four fingers severed by kite nylon thread

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, losing four fingers while trying to remove a sharp kite nylon thread that came across his neck. The incident occurred on Sunday around 6.30 pm near Savitribai Phule Girls’ School in the city. The injured youth has been identified as Taufique Shaikh Siddiq (Kannad).

Taufique was riding his motorcycle when a sharp kite nylon thread suddenly flew in his path and reached up to his neck. To avoid injury, he tried to push the thread aside with his hand. However, the thread’s extreme sharpness caused severe cuts, leading to the loss of four fingers. The incident created panic in the neighborhood. Local residents immediately rushed Taufique to the rural hospital for treatment. Doctors provided primary care and later discharged him. No official report of the incident had been recorded until late in the evening. Meanwhile, the incident has once again raised concerns about public safety due to the widespread use of nylon kite threads. Such events increase the risk of serious accidents, prompting authorities to urge citizens to exercise caution. Residents are also demanding strict action against the use of nylon threads, which continue to be used despite existing bans.