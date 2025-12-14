Motorcyclist killed in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot when a speeding container hit him from behind near Hanuman Nagar in Waluj, Sunday evening. The accident created a tense atmosphere in the area for some time.

The container truck (MH 46, BB-3275) was proceeding from Pandharpur towards Pune via Waluj. A motorcycle (MH-20, GU-0708) was coming in the same direction. The container hit the motorcycle with great force near Hanuman Nagar in Waluj.

Rider Vishal Rohidas Waghchaure (25, Khande Pimpalgaon, Khultabad) died on the spot. Upon receiving information about the incident, PSI Sandeep Wagh, Police constables Sudhir Kamble, Dnyaneshwar Raut, Prasanna Satdive and others from the Waluj Police Station sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The container was seized at the police station. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is underway.