Motorcyclist killed in accident at Dhamori Phata

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcyclist was killed after he was hit by an unknown vehicle at the Dhamori Phata on the Dahegaon-Bidkin Highway on Sunday evening

The deceased has been identified as Hari Teke (36, Bidkin, Paithan).

Hari Teke, a resident of Bidkin, had gone to an Ayurvedic clinic in Bhenda (Nevasa, Ahilyanagar) this afternoon to get medicine for his daughter, who had jaundice.

While returning on his motorcycle in the evening, his motorcycle was hit strongly by an unknown vehicle near the Dhamori Phata on the Dahegaon-Bidkin road. Teke sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Local residents immediately rushed him to the sub-district hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. The process of registering a case with the police was underway late at night.