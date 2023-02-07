Move to set up drone manufacturing cluster in Auric

- Committee has been constituted by the State government

Aurangabad: The State government has been positive regarding the establishment of a drone manufacturing cluster in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). A committee has been constituted by the State government for this purpose.

The State government has taken steps to establish a drone manufacturing cluster in the DMIC. With the increasing use of drones in various fields, including agriculture, the Central and State governments have come up with incentive schemes to encourage their use. Agricultural companies are being provided with subsidies to purchase drones, and the use of drones for spraying pesticides on crops has been found to be beneficial.

With the increasing demand for drones, both from the agriculture sector and from the police and defense forces, many entrepreneurs from the city have requested the State government to set up a drone manufacturing cluster in DMIC. The Brahma Research Foundation has also issued a statement in this regard and has called for the establishment of a special economic zone for drone manufacturing, along with financial assistance to drone manufacturing industries.

In response, the State government has recently formed a committee, chaired by the industries principal commissioner, to make a decision on the establishment of a drone manufacturing cluster. The committee has been instructed to submit its report to the government within three months, outlining a strategy for the creation of a drone hub and a drone manufacturing cluster in Auric.