Movement is founded for a cause: Dr Mulate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A movement is fonded when the elements of society come together for a cause. A movement is against problems being faced in life, whether they are cultural or social. Litterateur is a conscious element of society. So, he/she cannot be separated from society,” said Dr Vasudeo Mulate, a veteran thinker and literary person.

He was speaking in a symposium organised at Shivchhatrapati College on Sunday on his book-based rural literary movement. Mahaveet Jondhale presided. Milind Joshi (Pune) and Justice D R Shelke (retd judge) were the chief guests. Dr Prahlad Lulekar and Dr Sanjay Moon spoke about his book.

The speakers said that the rural literary movement has a relation, not just with literature, but also with elements of society. “After the 60s, Dalit, Tribal, Feminist, and rural literary movements were highlighted. Rural literature was seen from narratives or entertainment point of view,” they added.

Anand Yadav, R R Borade, D T Bhosale, Chandrakumar Nalge, Dr Nagnath Kottapalle, and Bhaskar Chandanshiv took the lead with the cooperation from Patangrao Kam to give shape to the rural literary movement. Dr Mulate also spoke. Dr Samita Jadhav conducted the proceedings while K E Haridas made an introductory speech. Dr Sudhakar Shendge, Dr Samadhan Ingle and Asha Dange were felicitated. Bharat Shirsath proposed a vote of thanks.