Moving car catches fire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A car caught fire following a short circuit on its bonnet in the Seven Hills area on Saturday evening. The vehicle (MH-20-BN-4907), driven by Nitin Bhavare, was travelling from Gajanan Maharaj Mandir towards Seven Hills when smoke began emerging near the Seven Hills signal.

Bhavare and his passenger safely exited the car. The fire department, led by duty officer Chetan Tarole and firefighters Ashok Weldavde, Yogesh Dudhe, and others, rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. Preliminary assessment indicated that a short circuit caused the fire.