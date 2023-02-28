MP Jaleel demands renaming of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Kolhapur cities

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: “We have high respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Aurangabad was renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajingar although he has nothing to do with the city. Taking a cue from it, the State and Central Governments should rename Mumbai as Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Mahanagar, Pune as Phulenagar, Kolhapure as Chhatrapati Shahunagar, Nagpur as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagri and Malegaon as Maulana Azad,” said Imtiaz Jaleel, the MP of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) while addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that some people are trying to create a rift between Hindu and Mulsim communities on the point of renaming the city. He alleged that the media is leading in these efforts.

“The city was known as ‘Khadki’ 400 years ago. After this, Mallik Ambar established a new city. Why the names like ‘Ambarabad and Khadki’ not taken into consideration? he questioned.

The MP of AIMIM said that dirty politics was played on the issue of renaming for 34 years. “BJP does not like Aurangabad name in the State. Bihar too has a city named Aurangabad which has BJP MP. If you (BJP) have no objection to Aurangabad of Bihar then why in Maharashtra? The Supreme Court has good made remarks on renaming of cities,” he said.

MP Jaleel said that how could the Government take a decision on renaming when the related matter is sub-judice?

He raised questions like ‘Can we call it a dictatorship? or whether there exists the Constitution or not in the country.

“We will take to the street against the issue, together with all parties and organisations. All those who love the city will participate in the agitation and not just AIMIM. The agitation will be staged before March 27 which is the last date for submission of objections and suggestions on the renaming of the city,” he asserted.

Agitation not done due to G-20 summit

Imtiaz Jaleel said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta requested the representatives to not hold any agitation because of the G-20 summit.

“Who took the international delegates of G 20 to ‘Noorani Masjid of Gharkheda instead of Jama Masjid,” he questioned.

No, oppose to Maratha reservation

When he was asked about his anti-Maratha reservation stand in the press conference, he became angry and replied that those who think like this should prove it.

“I had filed a petition in the court for Muslim reservation. Later, withdrew it. I have never opposed Maratha's reservation. On the contrary, I took the stand in the support of reservation,” he added.