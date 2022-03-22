MP Vinayak Raut terms Fadnavis as ‘Mian Devendra’ after Janab jibe

Aurangabad, March 22:

Hitting out at BJP for Janab jibe, Shiv Sena secretary MP Vinayak Raut said that State Legislative Assembly Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had insulted Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray by taking a jibe on him ‘Janab’ which is unforgivable.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday after attending ‘Shiv Sampark Abhiyan, he showed a two-year-old photo of Devendra Fadnavis of an ‘Iftar Party’ and criticised him as Mian Devendra.’

He hit BJP for a talk trigger on the alliance between AIMIM and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

MP Raut said the public had given the title of Hinduruday Samrat to Balasaheb Thackeray while late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde too followed his Hindutva ideology.

“However, Fadnavis committed an unforgivable sin by referring him as ‘Janab.’ Sena has never given up Hindutva while Fadnavis and BJP have wrapped it up for seeking Muslim votes,” said.

Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar and MP Shrirang Barne criticised NCP over fund releasing. On this point, MP Raut replied that fund was distributed equally to all.

Sena contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar, deputy leader Laxmanrao Wadle, district chief MLC Ambadas Danve and former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele were present at the briefing.

Box

No closeness with AIMIM

“Alliance with MIM was talk trigger of BJP to enhance divide among three partners of MVA. But, we will not compromise on Hindutva. Sena will never get closer to it. MP Imtiaz Jaleel is doing acting,” he criticised.

Terming Sena’s Hindutva as ‘pervasive, he said that his party would never have any alliance with BJP.