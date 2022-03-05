MPCC declares new executive body of City Congress

Aurangabad, March 5:

The organising secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC)Devanand Pawar has announced the new jumbo executive body of Aurangabad City Congress Committee, on Saturday.The body has been approved by the MPCC President Nana Patole.

It is learnt that the party was to make few changes in the list, but it got viralled on the social media.Meanwhile, the Observer to Aurangabad Adv Mujahed has confirmed the list as genuine.

The new executive body comprise of 20 vice presidents, 44 general secretaries, 43 secretaries and 41 members.Meanwhile, Jitendra Sancheti has been appointed as treasurer, while Mohsin Ahmed and Dr Pawan Dongre have been appointed as spokespersons.

20 vice-presidents

The names of new VPs are Prithviraj Pawar, James Ambidhage, Kishore Tulsibaughwale, Babanrao Didhore Patil, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Santosh Bhingare, Dr Vimal Mapari, Dr Shaikh Murtuza, Mehrunnisa Begum, Balulal Gurjar, Anil Mankape, Haribhau Rathod, Pradeep Shinde, Isaa Haji Qureshi, Syed Afzal Hussain Quadri, Nirmala Rodge, Jahangir Khan Abbas Khan, Shaikh Gulab Shaikh Abbas, Khalil Khan and Mushtaq Falak.

Meanwhile, the former ministers from the district, Congress candidate for Lok Sabha in 2019, legislative assembly contestants, MPCC office-bearers in the district and district president of District Front’s Association will remain permanently as convenors.

44 general secretaries

The names of new general secretaries include Yeshwant Kadam, Suresh Tak, Mahendra Ramandwal, Santosh Didwale, Mohsin Ahmed Bashir Ahmed, Kalyan Kavare, Rakesh Pawar, Ujwala Dutt, Deepali Misal, Chayya Modekar, Saroj Jacob, Chandraprabha Khandare, Manik Salve, Rajendra Patil, Moin Harsulkar, Manish Waghmare, AyubKhan, Ashraf Yunus Motiwala, Yusuf Khan (YK), Sayali Ganesh Shinde, Adv Anup Dhanuka, Asadullah Shakeel, Shaikh Mansur Mustafa, Dr Naveed Kazi, Adv Surendra Patil, Kaiser Baba, Shaukat Qureshi, Syed Akefoddin Rizvi, Syed Shah Khusroddin Hussaini, Adv Sandeepan Navthare, Shakeel Budan Patel, Ganesh Jadhav, Sanjay Waghmare, Abdul Samad Abdul Rahim, Anil Parkhe, Shaikh Munaf, Yahiya Bashar Nawaz Khan, Rais Shaikh, Dr Anjali Shinde, Jameel Ahmed Khan, Rajendra Pradhan, Sanjay Jagtap, Kuntilal Hiran and Nazim Khan Yusuf Khan.

43 secretaries

The new secretaries are Sahebrao Bankar, Harcharansingh Gulati, Sheela Magare, Prof. Ramakant Gaikwad, Kiran Patil Sherawat, Virendra Narendra Patil, Aruna Landge, Sanjay Dharmarakshak, Ashok Dolas, Adv Virendra Loya, Salim Inamdar, Raju P.Rathod, Dr Minjah Khan, Muzaffar Khan, Mukesh Sonawane, Subhash Patil, Shankar Sharma, Dnyaneshwar Sable, Syed Faiyyazoddin, Sunil Motwani, Shiva Gavale, Nilesh Bhagyawant, Shaikh Hakeem Shaikh Kadu, Babasaheb Devkar, Jayantilal Zaveri, Zakiya Begum, Mohd.Mushfikoddin Md.Fariddodin, Swapnil Sanklecha, Javed Khan Khaled Khan, Anil Pandit, Aziz Khokar, Iftekhar Shaikh, Chandrakant Jojare, Farooq Qureshi, Rohan Pawar, Sajid Qureshi, Vijaya Bhosale, Abdul Halim, Afsar Kazi, Faisal Qureshi and Adv Santosh Lokhande Patil.

The names of 41 members have also been declared by the MPCC today.