MPSC exams on July 30

Aurangabad, July 28:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) -Limited Department Competitive Main Examination-2021 at the two centres in the city between 10.30 am to 12 noon on July 30 and 31.

Hall ticket was issued to 720 candidates. A total of 98 officers and employees will be deployed for the examination.

Also, Maharashtra subordinate services main examination 2021 (paper second).

A total of 288 candidates will appear for the examinations. Over 62 officers and employees will be pressed into the service of examination

Candidates will be able to attempt the examination in Marathi or English language. There will be 100 marks paper containing objective-type multiple choice questions.